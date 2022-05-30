Let's check out the shipnames of popular TV jodis...Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhimanyu and Akshara are called AbhiRa...Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa's Anu and Anuj are known as MaAn...Source: Bollywood
Gul Khan's Imlie and Aryan are popular as Arylie...Source: Bollywood
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Sai and Virat are known as SaiRat...Source: Bollywood
Yeh Hai Chahatein's Rudraksh and Preesha are shipped as RuSha...Source: Bollywood
Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi and Ranbir's fandom name is Pranbir...Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya's Preeta and Karan are lovingly called PreeRan...Source: Bollywood
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram and Priya are massively shipped as RaYa online...Source: Bollywood
Naagin 6's Pratha and Rishabh are known as PraRish amongst their fans....Source: Bollywood
Udaariyaan's Fateh and Tejo are shipped as FateJo online...Source: Bollywood
