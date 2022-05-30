TV Jodis and their shipnames

Let's check out the shipnames of popular TV jodis... 

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhimanyu and Akshara are called AbhiRa... 

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna 

Anupamaa's Anu and Anuj are known as MaAn...

Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan 

Gul Khan's Imlie and Aryan are popular as Arylie...

Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Sai and Virat are known as SaiRat...

Sargun Kaur Luthra-Abrar Qazi

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Rudraksh and Preesha are shipped as RuSha...

Mugdha Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul 

Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi and Ranbir's fandom name is Pranbir...

Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar 

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta and Karan are lovingly called PreeRan...

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram and Priya are massively shipped as RaYa online...

Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal 

Naagin 6's Pratha and Rishabh are known as PraRish amongst their fans....

Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta

Udaariyaan's Fateh and Tejo are shipped as FateJo online...

