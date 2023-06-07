Disha Parmar's pregnancy diet revealed

Here's all you need to know about mom-to-be Disha Parmar's healthy diet plan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Mom-to-be

It was recently that Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In a happy space

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star is currently in a happy space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special diet

Disha Parmar is taking a good care of herself and following a healthy diet plan too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Morning rituals

As reported by BollywoodShaadis, Disha starts her day with a glass of milk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workout plan

Disha Parmar likes to walk or jog.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green tea to rescue

She reportedly also consumes two cups of green tea at least in a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healthy lunch

Disha Parmar sticks to a home-cooked meal that includes roti, chappati and dals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her favourites

Disha Parmar loves Rajma Chawal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dinner

Disha prefers to eat boiled chicken and salad or a bowl of dal for dinner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Street food lover

Disha Parmar is a self-proclaimed foodie and loves street food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gol Gappa lover

Gol Gappe and Bhel Puri are said to be her favourite but she tries to avoid junk food as much as she can.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rare facts about Bloody Daddy star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's relationship

 

 Find Out More