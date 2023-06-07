Disha Parmar's pregnancy diet revealed

Here's all you need to know about mom-to-be Disha Parmar's healthy diet plan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
It was recently that Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy.
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star is currently in a happy space.
Disha Parmar is taking a good care of herself and following a healthy diet plan too.
As reported by BollywoodShaadis, Disha starts her day with a glass of milk.
Disha Parmar likes to walk or jog.
She reportedly also consumes two cups of green tea at least in a day.
Disha Parmar sticks to a home-cooked meal that includes roti, chappati and dals.
Disha Parmar loves Rajma Chawal.
Disha prefers to eat boiled chicken and salad or a bowl of dal for dinner.
Disha Parmar is a self-proclaimed foodie and loves street food.
Gol Gappe and Bhel Puri are said to be her favourite but she tries to avoid junk food as much as she can.
