Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor reveals top 10 tips that helped her lose 20 kg

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor has become fat to fit and how? Here's her secret behind losing weight which you need to know.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Not easy

In an interview with Hauterr Fly, Avika revealed that losing 20 kg took a lot of effort. It is not easy.

Mental Strength

Avika feels that one needs to be mentally strong to do this for your body.

Be comfortable

Avika who rose to fame with Anandi from Balika Vadhu feels that everyone should be comfortable in their bodies.

Avika's comfort

Her comfort lies in the fact that when she sees herself walking a lot and does not get tired.

Steps

The actress can complete 10,000-25,000 steps daily in a day.

Walk

Walking was something that really helped the actress.

Eating style

She feels that everyone has ruined their eating habits.

Contol

The diva believes in controlling eating junk food.

Say no

The pretty heroine says no to sugar, junk which also keeps her mood in check.

Motivation

Her parents, boyfriend Milind and trainer motivated her to lose weight.

