Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor reveals top 10 tips that helped her lose 20 kg

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor has become fat to fit and how? Here's her secret behind losing weight which you need to know.
In an interview with Hauterr Fly, Avika revealed that losing 20 kg took a lot of effort. It is not easy.
Avika feels that one needs to be mentally strong to do this for your body.
Avika who rose to fame with Anandi from Balika Vadhu feels that everyone should be comfortable in their bodies.
Her comfort lies in the fact that when she sees herself walking a lot and does not get tired.
The actress can complete 10,000-25,000 steps daily in a day.
Walking was something that really helped the actress.
She feels that everyone has ruined their eating habits.
The diva believes in controlling eating junk food.
The pretty heroine says no to sugar, junk which also keeps her mood in check.
Her parents, boyfriend Milind and trainer motivated her to lose weight.
