Barbie X Indian Comedians: AI imagines Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and more as Ken

Digital creator Sahid SK has imagined these comedians as Ken on his page @sahixdSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The suave of this Ken is hundred on hundredSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The funkiest desi Ken for Barbie is hereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Also finds a place in the Indian AI Ken worldSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We so love that floral suit on Kapil SharmaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Negar makes for a handsome Ken hereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
From Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare to Barbie worldSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood legend in full bloom in pinkSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Is he a Ken or a hippie version of him?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will surely love his AI version of KenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling is KenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Margot Robbie will remembered forever as BarbieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Barbie Movie has made half a billion in its first weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
