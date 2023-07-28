Barbie X Indian Comedians: AI imagines Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and more as Ken

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Barbie on AI

Digital creator Sahid SK has imagined these comedians as Ken on his page @sahixd

Boman Irani

The suave of this Ken is hundred on hundred

Rajpal Yadav

The funkiest desi Ken for Barbie is here

Paresh Rawal

Also finds a place in the Indian AI Ken world

Kapil Sharma

We so love that floral suit on Kapil Sharma

CarryMinati

Ajay Negar makes for a handsome Ken here

Zakir Khan

From Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare to Barbie world

Johnny Lever

The Bollywood legend in full bloom in pink

Bhuvan Bam

Is he a Ken or a hippie version of him?

Sunil Grover

Will surely love his AI version of Ken

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling is Ken

Perfect Choice

Margot Robbie will remembered forever as Barbie

Barbie fever

The Barbie Movie has made half a billion in its first week

