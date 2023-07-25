Barsaatein, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Vanshaj and more new TV shows set to shake up TRP charts

Urmimala Banerjee

Top New ITV shows

Here is a look at newly launched shows and upcoming ones

Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Tandav

The Colors show has got TRP of 1.9 which is great.

Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva

People love Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva

Barsaatein

Sony TV show Barsaatein has started with a bang

Terrific chemistry

People cannot get over Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry

Neerja

Colors has got a good opening for Neerja at 1.6

Pyaar Ke Pehla Adhyay-Shiv Shakti

Though it is a new show it has TRP of 0.9.

Titlie

This remake show has .2 TRP which is low

Vanshaj

Vanshaj is No.1 on SAB TV beating Dhruv Tara

Suhaagan

Suhaagan has somewhat low TRPs of 0.9

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Mohit Malik is returning with this show on Star Plus soon

Kavya

Sumbul Touqeer will be seen on Kavya on Sony TV soon

