Barsatein hunk Kushal Tandon, Adnan Khan, Nakuul Mehta and more TV stars who stood out right from their debut days

Barsatein hunk Kushal Tandon, Adnan Khan, Nakuul Mehta and other top male TV actors who left a great impression on audiences right from start of their careersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Kushal Tandon made a smashing debut as Virat in Ek Haazaron Main Mera Behna Hai and is still winning heartsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He proved his talent right from his debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara PyaaraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan was superb in his first show Ishq Subhan Allah. He is terrific in Katha Ankahee too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivian Dsena had a great start to his career. He is known for his charactersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Vohra grabbed the eyeballs of audiences with his first show Zindagi Ki MehekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pravisht Mishra became famous right after his first show as a lead Barrister BabuSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The young actor became a star after his first show as a lead Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat HaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin Khan caught the eye of producers early on. He is famous as Kartik GoenkaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His stint on Navya was enough to convince everyone of his talent and charismaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Bijlani has also had a great career right from the startSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Proved he was star material right after his first showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!