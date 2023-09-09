Barsatein hunk Kushal Tandon, Adnan Khan, Nakuul Mehta and more TV stars who stood out right from their debut days

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon made a smashing debut as Virat in Ek Haazaron Main Mera Behna Hai and is still winning hearts

Nakuul Mehta

He proved his talent right from his debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan was superb in his first show Ishq Subhan Allah. He is terrific in Katha Ankahee too.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena had a great start to his career. He is known for his characters

Karan Vohra

Karan Vohra grabbed the eyeballs of audiences with his first show Zindagi Ki Mehek

Pravisht Mishra

Pravisht Mishra became famous right after his first show as a lead Barrister Babu

Randeep Rai

The young actor became a star after his first show as a lead Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan caught the eye of producers early on. He is famous as Kartik Goenka

Shaheer Sheikh

His stint on Navya was enough to convince everyone of his talent and charisma

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has also had a great career right from the start

Rajeev Khandelwal

Proved he was star material right after his first show

