Barsatein, Katha Ankahee, Imlie and other Hindi TV shows with the most passionate male leads

Barsatein, Katha Ankahee, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other Hindi TV shows where the passionate male leads made fan girls swoon hard over them

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda has done magic with Abhimanyu. He has played some of ITV's best lover boy roles

Barsatein

Kushal Tandon has brought the angst of Reyansh alive onscreen with aplomb

Katha Ankahee

Adnan Khan has delivered an emotional performance as Viaan

Imlie

Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathore gave the show the extra sizzle

Rangrasiya

ITV fans will remember the steamy chemistry of Rudra (Ashish Sharma) and Paro (Sanaya Irani)

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

Sharad Malhotra earned millions of fans as Rishi Singh Bedi

Nakuul Mehta

He has aced both the roles Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Ram Kapoor

Kahiin Toh Hoga

Rajeev Khandelwal as Sujal is one for history books

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena was stellar as Rishabh in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Before his OTT success, he rules over hearts as Arnav Singh Raizada

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Shaheer Sheikh did an exceptional job as Dev Dixit on the show

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Debutante Sai Ketan Rao did a superb job as Raghav Reddy

