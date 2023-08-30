Barsatein, Katha Ankahee, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more: Fave professions of female TV characters

Barsatein, Katha Ankahee, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more: Here is a look at some of the fave professions given by creatives to female characters on Indian TV showsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Shivangi Joshi aka Aradhana is a go-getter journalist on BarsateinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Dev Sharma plays Katha an architect and part-time brokerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya aka Preeta is a physiotherapistSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Datta plays Surili a girl who owns a cafeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh made Dr Sai Joshi an immortal characterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Himanshi Parashar plays Sahiba a wedding planner on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Chandna was Anika a wedding and event planner on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget made Maya Mehrotra of Beyhadh iconic till dateSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi is still adored as Dr Ishita Bhalla, a dentistSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sargun Luthra played Preesha a gynecologist on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a singer and now a lawyer on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer will be soon seen as Kavya, an IAS officerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!