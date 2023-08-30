Barsatein, Katha Ankahee, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more: Fave professions of female TV characters

Barsatein, Katha Ankahee, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and more: Here is a look at some of the fave professions given by creatives to female characters on Indian TV shows

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Barsatein

Shivangi Joshi aka Aradhana is a go-getter journalist on Barsatein

Katha Ankahee

Aditi Dev Sharma plays Katha an architect and part-time broker

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta is a physiotherapist

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Tina Datta plays Surili a girl who owns a cafe

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh made Dr Sai Joshi an immortal character

Teri Meri Dooriyaan

Himanshi Parashar plays Sahiba a wedding planner on the show

Ishqbaaaz

Surbhi Chandna was Anika a wedding and event planner on the show

Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget made Maya Mehrotra of Beyhadh iconic till date

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Divyanka Tripathi is still adored as Dr Ishita Bhalla, a dentist

Yeh Chahatein

Sargun Luthra played Preesha a gynecologist on the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

She is a singer and now a lawyer on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kavya

Sumbul Touqeer will be soon seen as Kavya, an IAS officer

