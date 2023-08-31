Barsatein star Kushal Tandon, Anupamaa diva Madalsa Sharma and other Top TV celebs from affluent homes

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Pearl V Puri

The Yaariyan 2 actor comes from a family of builders in Agra

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma's father worked in the film industry

Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh is the daughter of the Maharaja of Rewa

Himanshu Ashok Malhotra

He is also from a wealthy home. They own a wallpaper business

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is from a family of real estate developers in Punjab

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor's father was one of the top honchos of Indian advertising

Neil Bhatt

The actor comes from a family of lawyers

Krissann Barretto

Krissann Barretto's dad is a real estate developer in Bandra

Aly Goni

Aly Goni is from a wealthy business family of Kashmir

Randeep Rai

His family is the owner of a real estate firm in Jhansi

Kushal Tandon

Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon's family owns largest transport business in Uttar Pradesh

Karan Patel

Karan Patel's family exports packaging material

