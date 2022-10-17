Beauty secrets of Top TV actresses

Divyanka Tripathi

According to TOI, Divyanka applies a mixture of besan, turmeric, curd, honey, and lemon juice for her flawless sking.

Helly Shah

Reportedly, to get rid of dead skin cells and oil skin, Helly applies a paste of masoor dal and lemon juice on her face.

Hina Khan

According to reports, Hina to get quick shine on her face uses a strawberry and yoghurt mask.

Nia Sharma

Eating habits are also important for skin. So, Nia reportedly avoids eating greasy and junk food.

Rupali Ganguly

Reportedly, our very own Anupamaa uses a pack made of multani mitti, milk, and honey for her glowing skin.

Shivangi Joshi

According to TOI, Shivangi drinks lukewarm water with honey every morning and drinks green juices for her skin.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha's skin routine is very easy. She drinks a lot of water, and even coconut water for her glowing skin. She reportedly also uses Vitamin C serum daily.

