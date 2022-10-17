Want to have natural, flawless glow like TV actresses? Read on to know more...Source: Bollywood
According to TOI, Divyanka applies a mixture of besan, turmeric, curd, honey, and lemon juice for her flawless sking.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, to get rid of dead skin cells and oil skin, Helly applies a paste of masoor dal and lemon juice on her face.Source: Bollywood
According to reports, Hina to get quick shine on her face uses a strawberry and yoghurt mask.Source: Bollywood
Eating habits are also important for skin. So, Nia reportedly avoids eating greasy and junk food.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, our very own Anupamaa uses a pack made of multani mitti, milk, and honey for her glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
According to TOI, Shivangi drinks lukewarm water with honey every morning and drinks green juices for her skin.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha's skin routine is very easy. She drinks a lot of water, and even coconut water for her glowing skin. She reportedly also uses Vitamin C serum daily.Source: Bollywood
