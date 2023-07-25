Bebika Dhurve-Manisha Rani, Hina Khan-Shilpa Shinde: Greatest cat fights of Bigg Boss

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Manisha Rani Vs Bebika Dhurve

Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve got into an ugly fight recently.

Manisha's accusations

Manisha accused Bebika of physically hurting her.

Hina Khan-Shilpa Shinde

Hina and Shilpa could not stand each other in Bigg Boss 11. They were the finalists of the show as well.

Rubina Dilaik-Jasmin Bhasin

Rubina and Jasmin were friends first but later did not wish to see each other.

Shweta Tiwari-Dolly Bindra

Who can ever forget this ugly fight?

Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik

Rubina had an ugly fight with Kavita after the latter made accusations against Abhinav Shukla.

Divya Agarwal-Shamita Shetty

Divya and Shamita still do not wish to see each other.

Shamita Shetty-Tejasswi Prakash

Shamita and Tejasswi never liked each other in Bigg Boss 15.

Payal Rohatgi-Sambhavna Sheth

Payal and Sambhavna often had arguments in Bigg Boss 2.

Tanisha Mukerji-Gauahar Khan

Tanisha and Gauahar could not become friends till the end of BB 7.

