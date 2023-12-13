Before Adnan Khan, these TV actors played historical roles with elan 

Shivani Pawaskar

Dec 13, 2023

Adnan Khan has been approached for Ektaa Kapoor's biggest production, state reports. 

The show is touted to be a historical drama in which Adnan will be the titular role.  

As per reports, Ekta Kapoor is making a show based on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. 

Rajat Tokas is still remembered for his portrayal of emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar. 

Siddharth Nigam played the role of young prince Ashoka Samrat in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat. 

Faisal Khan played Maharana Pratap in the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and aced it. Sharad Malhotra, who played the grownup version also won hearts.  

Ulka Gupta is best known for essaying the role of Rani Lakshmibai in Jhansi Ki Rani. Kratika Sengar who played the role of grown-up was much appreciated. 

Rushiraj Pawar and Ashish Sharma essayed the role of warrior Chandragupta Maurya. Their performances were widely appreciated.

Rajat Tokas also played a younger version of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in 2006. He fit the bit and how! 

Karan Suchak played the role of Peshwa Bajirao and did it deftly. 

Krishna Bharadwaj's role of Tenali Rama is much loved and adored. 

Amol Kohle can be the best Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on-screen. 

Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Prince Salim in Daastaan-e-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali so well that everyone loved it. 

