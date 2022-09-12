Bigg Boss is coming back! And the before Salman Khan introduces new contestants of the season, here we are with a list of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla took Bigg Boss to such heights that nobody can ever imagine! He might not be amongst us now, but there's only one name that resonates with Bigg Boss the most and it's Sidharth Shukla.Source: Bollywood
Asim Riaz was a part of Bigg Boss 13 as well. Apart from Sidharth Shukla, he was one of the most talked about contestants of the season.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill achieved massive fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with Sidharth, her cuteness and all the drama made her everybody's favourite.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan may not have won Bigg Boss 11, but she was the most talked about contestant throughout the season. Her bond with her friends and her frenemosity everything made the news.Source: Bollywood
Gauahar Khan is considered to be the most dignified contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. The actress participated in Bigg boss 7 and went on to win the show as well.Source: Bollywood
Gautam Gulati participated in Bigg Boss 8. He was not just the favourite of the masses but also of the other celebs and participants of Bigg Boss thereafter.Source: Bollywood
Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik not just entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant but also went on to lift the trophy, emerging as the winner of the season.Source: Bollywood
Rahul Vaidya was a participant in Bigg Boss 14 as well. He was one of the biggest competitions for Rubina Dilaik. Rahul's friendship from inside the house are still celebrated.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shinde was considered to be a mom figure when she was inside the house of Bigg Boss 11. She had captured the whole kitchen. Who can forget Shilpa Shinde!Source: Bollywood
Gauahar Khan's biggest competitor in Bigg Boss 7 was Tanisha Mukherjee. In fact, Gauahar believed that Tanisha would win for some reason.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash ruled hearts during Bigg Boss 15 and how! She is one of the most celebrated contestants of the season.Source: Bollywood
A lot of people felt that Karan Kundrra should have won Bigg Boss 15. His friendships inside the house, his love story with Tejassw Prakash and his Punjab dialect. Everything is very fresh in the audience's mind.Source: Bollywood
