Siddharth Shukla-Arti Singh

Sidharth always went to Arti for advise. She was a friendly person

Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya

Aly and Rahul were rather a loved couple than many in the house

Delnaaz Irani-Sayantani Ghosh

Delnaaz and Sayantani met in Bigg Boss 6 and are friends since then

Karan Kundra-Umar Riaz

Karan and Umar’s bromance was loved by audience

Rubina Dilaik-Nikki Tamboli

Rubina and Nikki unexpectedly formed a bond of friendship

Hina Khan-Luv Tyagi

The celebrity and commoner being friends on screen was a delight to watch

Shweta Tiwari-Ashmit Patel

A bond so strong that these 2 are friends even after the show

Nishant Bhat-Pratik Sehajpal

Nishant and Pratik formed a great bond in house. Their friendship was visible in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well

