Former Bigg Boss contestants who kept crying in the house

Bollywood Staff

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta was the winner of her season. She was provoked to cry by fellow contestant Dolly Bindra

Rimi Sen

Rimi was given the tag of Sob Queen in the house. That says it all

Juhi Parmar

Juhi had a strong game in the house but she also kept crying in there

Gauhar Khan

Gauhar won Bigg Boss 10. But she was seen crying at multiple occasions

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin was another cry baby in the house

Dipika Kakar

Dipika cried a lot during her season of Bigg Boss

Aashka Goradia

Aashka broke all records of crying in the house. She cried every 10 mins

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa aka Rupali was also a contestant of Bigg Boss. She also cried loads in the house

Arti Singh

Arti was seen crying multiple times in Bigg Boss 13

