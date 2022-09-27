Bigg Boss contestants who cried a bucket in the controversial house. Check them outSource: Bollywood
Shweta was the winner of her season. She was provoked to cry by fellow contestant Dolly BindraSource: Bollywood
Rimi was given the tag of Sob Queen in the house. That says it allSource: Bollywood
Juhi had a strong game in the house but she also kept crying in thereSource: Bollywood
Gauhar won Bigg Boss 10. But she was seen crying at multiple occasionsSource: Bollywood
Jasmin was another cry baby in the houseSource: Bollywood
Dipika cried a lot during her season of Bigg BossSource: Bollywood
Aashka broke all records of crying in the house. She cried every 10 minsSource: Bollywood
Anupamaa aka Rupali was also a contestant of Bigg Boss. She also cried loads in the houseSource: Bollywood
Arti was seen crying multiple times in Bigg Boss 13Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!