Most popular Bigg Boss contestants so far

Have a look at best of the best contestants of Bigg Boss

Bollywood Staff

Sidharth Shukla

Winner of Bigg Boss 13… Sidharth was everyone’s favourite

Rahul Mahajan

Rahul was one of the most entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 14

Gautam Gulati

Gautam had a huge fan following when he was in the house

Sunny Leone

Sunny entered the house in 5th season and became popular in no time

Nora Fatehi

Nora’s popularity in Bigg Boss is unmatched

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz won hearts of millions with best bubbly behaviour

Hina Khan

Hina Khan’s sherni mode was loved by the viewers

Gauhar Khan

Gauhar won her season and gained a lot of praises and hearts

Asim Riaz

Asim’s bitter-sweet relationship with Sidharth was so loved

Thanks For Reading!

