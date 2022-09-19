Here's a look at the list of bahus of the Indian Television industry, who beat other strong contestants to win the trophy of Bigg Boss in various seasons.Source: Bollywood
Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12.Source: Bollywood
Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actress Juhi Parmar participated and won Bigg Boss 5.Source: Bollywood
Choti Bahu and Shakti Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.Source: Bollywood
Former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant, Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11.Source: Bollywood
Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Main Hoon Aparajita actress Shweta Tiwari participated and won Bigg Boss 4.Source: Bollywood
The last season, Bigg Boss 15, was won by the gorgeous beauty Tejasswi Prakash.Source: Bollywood
Will another TV bahu won Salman Khan's controversial reality TV show this year? Well, the contestant's line up is not yet revealed. Let's see...Source: Bollywood
