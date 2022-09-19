TV bahus who've won Bigg Boss

Here's a look at the list of bahus of the Indian Television industry, who beat other strong contestants to win the trophy of Bigg Boss in various seasons. 

Dipika Kakar 

Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12.

Juhi Parmar

Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actress Juhi Parmar participated and won Bigg Boss 5.

Rubina Dilaik

Choti Bahu and Shakti Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.

Shilpa Shinde

Former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant, Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11.

Shweta Tiwari 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Main Hoon Aparajita actress Shweta Tiwari participated and won Bigg Boss 4.

Tejasswi Prakash

The last season, Bigg Boss 15, was won by the gorgeous beauty Tejasswi Prakash. 

Bigg Boss 16 

Will another TV bahu won Salman Khan's controversial reality TV show this year? Well, the contestant's line up is not yet revealed. Let's see...

