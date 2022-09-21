Bigg Boss contestants who are total entertainers

Have a look at the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi’s personality and way of speaking got her a lot of fan following

Source: Bollywood

Swami Om

His pointing fingers at people’s upbringing got him into limelight

Source: Bollywood

Vikas Gupta

Popularly known as the Mastermind, Vikas was one of the most entertaining contestants

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shinde

Her fights with Vikas Gupta are still fresh in minds

Source: Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz’s bubbly avatar was loved by audience

Source: Bollywood

Imam Siddique

Imam’s dressing style and his knowledge about black magic made audience curious

Source: Bollywood

Dolly Bindra

Dolly’s high pitch voice and verbal spats with Shweta Tiwari made her famous

Source: Bollywood

Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal’s verbal spat with everyone got him the attention

Source: Bollywood

VJ Andy

With his sarcasm, Andy was one of the hilarious contestants

Source: Bollywood

Ajaz Khan

Ajaz’s accent won hearts of his fans

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sunny Leone Hot Avatar In Traditional Look Photos Viral

 Find Out More