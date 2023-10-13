Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at BFF duos who still share a strong bond

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the best friend duos from previous seasons who still are best friends.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are still BFFs. They are often seen hanging around together and supporting each other.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik make for an adorable pair. It is always a treat to see them together.

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik were also the cutest together in Bigg Boss 16.

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma shared a good bond in BB 11 and even after the show.

Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss 10's Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar made for an adorable jodi. They supported each other and were each other's shield in the show.

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

BB OTT and BB 15's Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are friendship goals. They are still together and support each other.

Gaurav Chopra and Bani J

Gaurav Chopra and Bani J were besties in Bigg Boss 10. Many felt they are dating.

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz

The dynamic duo of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are the same. They have always been each other's biggest support.

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli were not friends since the start of BB 14 but later, their bond grew stronger and it is still the same.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Though Sidharth is no more with us, his jodi with Shehnaaz will always remain the best in the history of Bigg Boss.

