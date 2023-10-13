Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at BFF duos who still share a strong bond

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the best friend duos from previous seasons who still are best friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are still BFFs. They are often seen hanging around together and supporting each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik make for an adorable pair. It is always a treat to see them together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik were also the cutest together in Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma shared a good bond in BB 11 and even after the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 10's Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar made for an adorable jodi. They supported each other and were each other's shield in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB OTT and BB 15's Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are friendship goals. They are still together and support each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Chopra and Bani J were besties in Bigg Boss 10. Many felt they are dating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dynamic duo of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are the same. They have always been each other's biggest support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli were not friends since the start of BB 14 but later, their bond grew stronger and it is still the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Sidharth is no more with us, his jodi with Shehnaaz will always remain the best in the history of Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!