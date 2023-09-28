Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at contestants who always cried 'mujhe ghar jana hai'

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin from October 15 and we thought of looking back at the previous seasons of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Bigg Boss 17's promo released recently and the show will begin from October 15.
As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the contestants who always said that they want to go back home.
Sumbul was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and she was always seen crying because of Shalin Bhanot. She always wanted to be back home but later stayed strong.
Anupamaa actress Rupali was seen in the first season. She had cried a lot in her season and had constantly requested the makers to evict her.
Rimi was seen in Bigg Boss 9 and she was always negative about her participation. From day 1 she just wanted to go home.
Cyrus was recently seen in BB OTT 2. However, he always cried about food and kept saying he wants to go home.
Vikas was the mastermind of season 11 but got emotional on little things. He always wanted to just go back.
Lopamudra was seen in Bigg Boss 10 and she got upset post her fights with Priyanka Jagga, Bani J. Later we saw her crying as she wanted to go home.
Kamya Panjabi did Bigg Boss 7. Though she was very strong but we did find her crying to go home.
Pratik was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. He was a strong contestant but he did have a break down.
Rahul was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and we saw how he broke down once and even left the house.
