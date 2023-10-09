Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at most fashionable stars in the history of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 17 begins in just 6 days and before that here's a look at the most stylish contestants in the history of the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had some gorgeous outfits in the house. She has tried many different looks throughout.

Hina Khan

BB 11's Hina Khan's wardrobe was the classiest! Even night suits looked stylish on her.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra had impressed with his charming looks in BB 15.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna had some amazing outfits. She also brought good accessories with it.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin too looked beautiful in all her looks for Bigg Boss 14.

Aly Goni

BB 14's Aly Goni got some amazing t-shirts, shirts, pants, co-ord sets and more.

Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal also had a gorgeous collection of outfits.

Tejasswi Prakash

BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash had elegant looks. Be it western or traditional, she rocked every look on the show.

Shamita Shetty

BB 15 and BB OTT star Shamita Shetty is the fashionista and she slayed in the show.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli also got stunning outfits for Bigg Boss 14.

Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had some expensive and funky outfits. He had amazing co-ord sets.

Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was the stylish diva of her season.

