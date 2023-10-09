Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at most fashionable stars in the history of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 17 begins in just 6 days and before that here's a look at the most stylish contestants in the history of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had some gorgeous outfits in the house. She has tried many different looks throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 11's Hina Khan's wardrobe was the classiest! Even night suits looked stylish on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra had impressed with his charming looks in BB 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna had some amazing outfits. She also brought good accessories with it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmin Bhasin too looked beautiful in all her looks for Bigg Boss 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 14's Aly Goni got some amazing t-shirts, shirts, pants, co-ord sets and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal also had a gorgeous collection of outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash had elegant looks. Be it western or traditional, she rocked every look on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 15 and BB OTT star Shamita Shetty is the fashionista and she slayed in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikki Tamboli also got stunning outfits for Bigg Boss 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had some expensive and funky outfits. He had amazing co-ord sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was the stylish diva of her season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
