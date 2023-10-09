Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at the villains of the show who made things difficult for everyone

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the contestants who made things difficult for others in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. Before the show, here's a look at the villains of Bigg Boss who made everyone's stay difficult.
Hina Khan was seen in BB 11. She made some bold and ugly comments on her co-contestants and also on other TV stars.
Archana Gautam was seen in BB 16 and she made things really tough for everyone.
Abhijit Bichukale was seen in BB 15 and he was quite irritating and it was not easy to be with him.
Bigg Boss OTT 2's Puneet Superstar created mess in just 24 hours. Nobody wanted to stay with him and he was eliminated in 24 hours.
Dolly Bindra's 'Baap pe nahi jana' dialogue is still famous. She was quite aggressive and loud in the show.
Rakhi was seen in season 1, 14, 15. Her mug issue in season 1 was epic. She also irritated everyone in BB 14 by going crazy behind Abhinav Shukla.
It was difficult for Salman Khan as well to be around him. He was seen in BB 6.
Raja Chaudhary used obscene language in the show. He also got warnings from Bigg Boss.
Arshi Khan made BB 11 hell for many people especially Hina Khan. Later, we saw her irritating Vikas Gupta in BB 14.
Priyanka Jagga used dirty language against Lopamudra Raut and everyone else in BB 10. She was thrown out by Salman Khan itself.
Surbhi Rana's aggression made things difficult in BB 12.
Kushal Tandon in BB 7 had ugly fights with VJ Andy and Tanishaa Mukerji. He also had arguments with Salman Khan.
