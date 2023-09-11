Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at what Manveer Gurjar, Nitibha Kaul and other commoner contestants from Bigg Boss are doing now

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at what the former commoner contestants of Bigg Boss doing right now.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar won Bigg Boss 10. He is a farmer in his village in Noida. He was recently seen supporting Elvish Yadav for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Nitibha Kaul

Nitibha is now an influencer, enterpreneur. She has started her own silce jewellery line.

Deepak Thakur

Bigg Boss 12's Deepak is a professional singer and has given his voice for many Anurag Kashyap songs.

Saba Khan

Saba was a front office manager in a hotel and has now entered the entertainment industry.

Somi Khan

Somi was working as a sales manager and she too has been in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga was a marketing recruiter. She is not quite active on social media.

Romil Chaudhary

Romil was a part of Bigg Boss 12. He underwent a physical transformation and has done many TV shows.

Mehjabi Siddiqui

Mehjabi Siddiqui did BB 11. She quit entertainment industry and is currently following a religious and spiritual path.

Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti Kumari has left everyone surprised with her stunning transformation.

Sourabh Patel

Sourabh Patel was a farmer earlier and now has become an actor.

Lokesh Kumari

Lokesh Kumari underwent a major fitness transformation after her journey in Bigg Boss.

Navin Prakash

Navin recently did a film titled Coat.

Roshmi Banik

Roshmi was a bussinesswoman and now does vlogging.

