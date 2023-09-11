Before Bigg Boss 17, a look at what Manveer Gurjar, Nitibha Kaul and other commoner contestants from Bigg Boss are doing now

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at what the former commoner contestants of Bigg Boss doing right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Manveer Gurjar won Bigg Boss 10. He is a farmer in his village in Noida. He was recently seen supporting Elvish Yadav for Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitibha is now an influencer, enterpreneur. She has started her own silce jewellery line.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 12's Deepak is a professional singer and has given his voice for many Anurag Kashyap songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba was a front office manager in a hotel and has now entered the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Somi was working as a sales manager and she too has been in the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Jagga was a marketing recruiter. She is not quite active on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romil was a part of Bigg Boss 12. He underwent a physical transformation and has done many TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mehjabi Siddiqui did BB 11. She quit entertainment industry and is currently following a religious and spiritual path.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jyoti Kumari has left everyone surprised with her stunning transformation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sourabh Patel was a farmer earlier and now has become an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kumari underwent a major fitness transformation after her journey in Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navin recently did a film titled Coat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roshmi was a bussinesswoman and now does vlogging.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
