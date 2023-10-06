Before Bigg Boss 17, celebs who survived in the show using nasty tactics

Before Bigg Boss 17, here is a look at contestants on Salman Khan's show who were labelled as nasty, manipulative and fake by fans and other contestants

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's show has seen a lot of characters. Here is a look at contestants labelled as fake and nasty in different seasons

Shilpa Shinde

The winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde was termed as fake later on

Priyank Sharma

Many viewers found Priyank Sharma fake during his season Bigg Boss 11

Vikas Gupta

Contestants like Kashmera Shah have called Vikas Gupta a dirty player

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam was labelled as a fake and manipulative person in Bigg Boss 16

Arshi Khan

Though entertaining, Arshi Khan was quite openly manipulative

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar was also termed as fake after Bigg Boss 12 got over

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid got bashed as being manipulative after Bigg Boss OTT 2

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant did not hesitate from throwing her friends under the bus

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhatt was also called fake and manipulative by a number of fans

