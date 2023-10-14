Bigg Boss 17: Doing these things may lead to contestants getting eliminated immediately

Bigg Boss 17 begins from tomorrow. Before we watch the show, here are rules of the house that the contestants need to follow to stay in the game.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

One day to go...

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. The show's promos have raised the excitement level amongst fans.

Dil, Dimaag and Dum

The theme of the season if Dil, Dimaag and Dum. The house also has three bedrooms divided as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum.

Rules are rules!

There are certain rules of the house that the contestants have to follow every year. Breaking the rules can bring them close to failure.

No violence

Contestants may get eliminated immediately if they hurt some physically. Violence is a big NO!

Abusive language

Salman Khan does not tolerate extremely abusice language and hence he can decide to throw the contestant out if he/she crosses the line.

Damaging the properties

Many have damaged the properties of the house but if the contestants do so in anger and end up hurting themselves or others, they will be shown the door.

Speaking about the outside world

The contestants cannot discuss much about the outside world. If they do so, they will break the contract and will have to leave.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 17?

One can watch BB 17 on Colors TV at 9 pm and on Jio Cinema.

Contestants of the show?

As per reports, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and others have been approached for the show and are almost confirmed contestants.

Excited for Bigg Boss?

We cannot wait to see the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 tomorrow. Are you ready for a brand new season of Bigg Boss?

