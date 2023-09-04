Before Bigg Boss 17, here are BB friends who turned foes after the show

Bigg Boss 17 is the most awaited reality show right now. Before we enjoy the show, here are Bigg Boss friends who turned enemies after the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Archana Gautam recently unfollowed Priyanka on Instagram. The reason is that Priyanka did not attend or wish Archana on her birthday.

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik

MC Stan and Abdu belonged to the BB 16 Mandali but after the show some misunderstandings broke the friendship.

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin

Shamita and Neha were besties in Bigg Boss OTT and season 15. However, now, reports say that they are no longer friends.

Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth

Dipika and Sreesanth shared a brother-sister relationship in the show but after the show their bond ended.

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik

Jasmin and Rubina started off as friends but later separated. However, they were cordial in the show later but now are no longer friends.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Rashami and Devoleena were BFFs in BB 13 but post the show ended, their friendship ended too.

Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami and Shehnaaz were not BFFs but shared a good bond. However, post the show they are no longer talking.

Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat

Nishant and Raqesh were good friends before Bigg Boss OTT but post the show ended, they never spoke to each other.

Karishma Tanna and Sushant Digvikar

Karishma and Sushant were good friends in the house but later separated.

Mahek Chahal and Juhi Parmar

Mahek and Juhi were besties but later Mahek saw Juhi gossiping about her and got separated.

