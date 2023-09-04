Before Bigg Boss 17, here are BB friends who turned foes after the show

Bigg Boss 17 is the most awaited reality show right now. Before we enjoy the show, here are Bigg Boss friends who turned enemies after the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Archana Gautam recently unfollowed Priyanka on Instagram. The reason is that Priyanka did not attend or wish Archana on her birthday.
MC Stan and Abdu belonged to the BB 16 Mandali but after the show some misunderstandings broke the friendship.
Shamita and Neha were besties in Bigg Boss OTT and season 15. However, now, reports say that they are no longer friends.
Dipika and Sreesanth shared a brother-sister relationship in the show but after the show their bond ended.
Jasmin and Rubina started off as friends but later separated. However, they were cordial in the show later but now are no longer friends.
Rashami and Devoleena were BFFs in BB 13 but post the show ended, their friendship ended too.
Rashami and Shehnaaz were not BFFs but shared a good bond. However, post the show they are no longer talking.
Nishant and Raqesh were good friends before Bigg Boss OTT but post the show ended, they never spoke to each other.
Karishma and Sushant were good friends in the house but later separated.
Mahek and Juhi were besties but later Mahek saw Juhi gossiping about her and got separated.
