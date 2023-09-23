Before Bigg Boss 17, here are the most talked about celebs from all the seasons so far

As we all wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at what the previous seasons have been known for.

Sanskruti Nemane

Bigg Boss 17

We are all waiting for Bigg Boss 17. Before Bigg Boss 17 begins, here a look at the highlights of previous seasons.

Bigg Boss 16's Mandali

Bigg Boss 16 was known for its Mandali and especially Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik.

BB 15's TejRan

Bigg Boss 15 was known for Karan and Tejasswi's beautiful love story.

BB 14's Rahul-Rubina rivalry

Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik never became friends. Their khatti-mithi nok jok was the highlight.

Bigg Boss 13's SidNaaz

BB 13 was an iconic season. But Sidharth and Shehnaaz were special.

Bigg Boss 12's brother-sister bond

Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth's bond became the quite popular in BB 12.

Bigg Boss 11's Shilpa and Arshi

Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan's friendship ruled Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 10's Swami OM

Swami Om and his tactics in Bigg Boss 10 left everyone shocked.

Bigg Boss 6's Imam Siddiqui

Imam Siddiqui was a bold contestant and always left everyone surprised with the things he did inside the house.

Bigg Boss 2's Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan's laughter and his closeness to Monica Bedi was quite popular in BB 2.

