Before Bigg Boss 17, here are the most talked about celebs from all the seasons so far

As we all wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at what the previous seasons have been known for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 was known for its Mandali and especially Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 15 was known for Karan and Tejasswi's beautiful love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik never became friends. Their khatti-mithi nok jok was the highlight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 13 was an iconic season. But Sidharth and Shehnaaz were special.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth's bond became the quite popular in BB 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan's friendship ruled Bigg Boss 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swami Om and his tactics in Bigg Boss 10 left everyone shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imam Siddiqui was a bold contestant and always left everyone surprised with the things he did inside the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Mahajan's laughter and his closeness to Monica Bedi was quite popular in BB 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
