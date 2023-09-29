Before Bigg Boss 17: Kushal Tandon, Vikas Gupta and other contestants who tried to escape from the house

We are all waiting for Bigg Boss 17 but before that let's take a look at the interesting things that happened in the previous seasons.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Bigg Boss 17's premiere

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin from October 15. The promos of the show released recently.

The new theme

The new theme of the show left everyone excited. Salman Khan spoke about the Dil, Dimaag and Dum in the show.

Throwback to previous seasons

Before we get to see Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at contestants who tried to escape from BB house.

Sreesanth - Bigg Boss 12

Sreesanth was seen in BB 12 and he tried to leave the house many times. He climbed up the roof or knocked the main door after every fight.

Kushal Tandon - Bigg Boss 7

Kushal had an ugly fight with Tanishaa and when Bigg Boss did not react, Kushal climbed up the wall to leave.

Rahul Mahajan - Bigg Boss 2

Rahul Mahajan, Raja Chaudhary, Ashutosh Kaushik, Zulfi Sayed started this trend of climbing the walls and leaving the house.

Ali Quli Mirza - Bigg Boss 8

Ali tried to leave the house when Sonali slapped him. Puneet Issar had started saying that Ali passed a comment on Sonali and Upen. Hence, Sonali had slapped Ali after which he climbed the walls to leave.

Shivashish Mishra - Bigg Boss 12

Shivashish was away from controversies but suddenly he started feeling that he does not want to win and hence was climbing the walls to leave.

Vikas Gupta - Bigg Boss 11

Vikas also tried to leave the house 2-3 times. He was quiet upset about his fights and was emotionally low.

Excited for Bigg Boss 17?

Do you think someone from the new season will also give up and try to leave? Well, we cannot wait for BB 17 to begin.

