Before Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17, THESE were the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan show 

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to comment in 9 days. So, here's looking at some of the highest paid contestants throughout the years.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Salman returns as host 

Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss for ages and frankly, there's no one who can do it better.

Salman's fees

Speculations go wild about Salman's fees per season. From Rs 1000 crore per season to Rs 25 crore per week, all kinds of figures have surfaced. 

Ankita Lokhande 

It is said that Ankita Lokhande is going to be the highest paid contestant this year. Her fees is said to be around Rs 10 to 12 lakh per week. 

Pamela Anderson 

The Hollywood beauty reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for her 3 days stint in Bigg Boss 4. 

Sreesanth Nair 

Indian cricketer Sreesanth reportedly took Rs 50 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 12. 

The Great Khali 

Khali was a participant in Bigg Boss 4. He reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh per week.

Karanvir Bohra 

Saubhagyavati Bhava star was also a part of Bigg Boss 12. He reportedly charged Rs 20 lakh per week. 

Dipika Kakar 

According to media reports, the Sasural Simar Ka beauty charged Rs 15 lakh per week. 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan 

Imlie fame Sumbul reportedly took home Rs 12 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 16. 

Karishma Tanna 

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Karishma Tanna charged Rs 10 lakh per week, state reports. 

Sidharth Shukla 

Late actor Sidharth Shukla reportedly took home Rs 9 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 13. 

Karan Kundrra 

If reports are anything to go by Karan Kundrra took home a hefty sum of Rs 4.5 crore for the entire season.  

Rimi Sen 

Bollywood beauty Rimi Sen reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for her stint during Bigg Boss 9. 

