Before Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17, THESE were the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan show 

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to comment in 9 days. So, here's looking at some of the highest paid contestants throughout the years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss for ages and frankly, there's no one who can do it better.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Speculations go wild about Salman's fees per season. From Rs 1000 crore per season to Rs 25 crore per week, all kinds of figures have surfaced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Ankita Lokhande is going to be the highest paid contestant this year. Her fees is said to be around Rs 10 to 12 lakh per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hollywood beauty reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for her 3 days stint in Bigg Boss 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian cricketer Sreesanth reportedly took Rs 50 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khali was a participant in Bigg Boss 4. He reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saubhagyavati Bhava star was also a part of Bigg Boss 12. He reportedly charged Rs 20 lakh per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to media reports, the Sasural Simar Ka beauty charged Rs 15 lakh per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie fame Sumbul reportedly took home Rs 12 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 8 contestant Karishma Tanna charged Rs 10 lakh per week, state reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Sidharth Shukla reportedly took home Rs 9 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by Karan Kundrra took home a hefty sum of Rs 4.5 crore for the entire season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood beauty Rimi Sen reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for her stint during Bigg Boss 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
