Before Bigg Boss 17, the lowest paid contestants whom makers brought in almost for free

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to entertain the fans of the show. But before that, a look at the contestants who were paid the lowest in the history of Bigg Boss.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill

The actress became known after her stint on the Bigg Boss 13, but did you know she almost earned nothing with the show until she became popular.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arti Singh

The actress was paid Rs 25,000 per episode reportedly for Bigg Boss 13.



Asim Riaz

Yes, even this hottie got paid extremely less but he made the most of it.



Manisha Rani

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame was paid only Rs 20,000 per episode.



Bebika Dhurve

The TV star made the same money as Manisha Rani.



Abhishek Malhan

The Fukra Insaan was being paid Rs 30,000 per episode; later, his fees was revised.



Archana Gautam

The entertainment factor of the Bigg Boss 16 house was one of the lowest paid and earned 3 lakhs per week.



Ieshaan Sehgaal

The actor who didn't get much fame after BB 15 was the lowest paid in the house.



Simba Nagpal

The TV star almost earned nothing compared to other contestants; he was paid Rs 15,000 per episode.



Vishal Kotian

This is another game in Bigg Boss 15 house, which was 30k per episode.



Bigg Boss 17

As the show is all set to air, it will be interesting to see who is paid how much and if they are worth it.



