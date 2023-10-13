Before Bigg Boss 17, these contestants irritated Salman Khan the most

Bigg Boss 17 will begin soon and before that here's a look at the contestants who irritated Salman Khan the most.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
It is just two days left for Bigg Boss 17 to begin. Before we enjoy the show, here's a look at the contestants who irritated Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swami Om irritated Salman with his actions and his thinking. He was given so many warnings but he did not listen to Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan threw Priyanka Jagga out after she used dirty language and argued with Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akashdeep Saigal got into a heated argument with Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 15's Abhijit Bichukale also had an argument with Salman that left him irritated,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imam's actions left Salman angry and irritated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kishwer Merchant left Salman irritated when she spit in the water and gave it to Rishabh Sinha to drink.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zubair Khan also got into an argument with Salman in Bigg Boss 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshi Khan's attitude and language irritated Salman in BB 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Malhan's over confidence that he is bigger than the show irritated the host in Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!