Before Bigg Boss 17, these contestants irritated Salman Khan the most

Bigg Boss 17 will begin soon and before that here's a look at the contestants who irritated Salman Khan the most.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is here!

It is just two days left for Bigg Boss 17 to begin. Before we enjoy the show, here's a look at the contestants who irritated Salman.

Swami Om

Swami Om irritated Salman with his actions and his thinking. He was given so many warnings but he did not listen to Salman.

Priyanka Jagga

Salman Khan threw Priyanka Jagga out after she used dirty language and argued with Salman.

Akashdeep Saigal

Akashdeep Saigal got into a heated argument with Salman Khan.

Abhijit Bichukale

Bigg Boss 15's Abhijit Bichukale also had an argument with Salman that left him irritated,

Imam Siddiqui

Imam's actions left Salman angry and irritated.

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant left Salman irritated when she spit in the water and gave it to Rishabh Sinha to drink.

Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan also got into an argument with Salman in Bigg Boss 11.

Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan's attitude and language irritated Salman in BB 11.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan's over confidence that he is bigger than the show irritated the host in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

