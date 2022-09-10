Refresh your memory with this list of Indian Idol season 1 to 12 winnersSource: Bollywood
Abhijeet Sawant bagged the first position in singing reality show of TelevisionSource: Bollywood
Sandeep Acharya was declared as the winner of Indian Idol season 2Source: Bollywood
Prashant’s singing was so good that he was declared as the winner of Indian Idol season 3Source: Bollywood
Winner of season 4 was Sourbhee DebbarmaSource: Bollywood
Sreerama's singing left the judges impresses and was declared as the winner of season 5Source: Bollywood
Vipul Mehta made a lasting impression on the viewers and they voted him to be the winnerSource: Bollywood
Anjana’s sweet voice melted hearts of everyone and was declared as the winner of season 7Source: Bollywood
Ananya went to be the best of them all and won Indian Idol season 8Source: Bollywood
Season 9 winner was LV Revanth with his stunning performancesSource: Bollywood
Known as the King of Sufi songs in his season, Salman went on to become the winner of Indian Idol season 10Source: Bollywood
The classical touch that he added to his voice got him the first position in Indian Idol season 11Source: Bollywood
He was called an all-rounder because he played all the instruments. He won the season 12 of Indian IdolSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!