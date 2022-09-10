Winners of Indian Idol past 12 seasons

Refresh your memory with this list of Indian Idol season 1 to 12 winners

Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant bagged the first position in singing reality show of Television

Sandeep Acharya

Sandeep Acharya was declared as the winner of Indian Idol season 2

Prashant Tamang

Prashant’s singing was so good that he was declared as the winner of Indian Idol season 3

Sourbhee Debbarma

Winner of season 4 was Sourbhee Debbarma

Sreerama Chandra Mynampati

Sreerama's singing left the judges impresses and was declared as the winner of season 5

Vipul Mehta

Vipul Mehta made a lasting impression on the viewers and they voted him to be the winner

Anjana Padmanabhan

Anjana’s sweet voice melted hearts of everyone and was declared as the winner of season 7

Ananya Sritam Nanda

Ananya went to be the best of them all and won Indian Idol season 8

LV Revanth

Season 9 winner was LV Revanth with his stunning performances

Salman Ali

Known as the King of Sufi songs in his season, Salman went on to become the winner of Indian Idol season 10

Sunny Hindustani

The classical touch that he added to his voice got him the first position in Indian Idol season 11

Pawandeep Rajan

He was called an all-rounder because he played all the instruments. He won the season 12 of Indian Idol

