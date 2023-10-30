Before Isha Malviya on Bigg Boss 17, these celebrities lied about their relationship on Salman Khan's show 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Isha Malviya at first claimed that she could not be cordial with Abhishek Kumar but flipped on the same night.

She denied being in a relationship with Samarth Jurel recently but eventually accepted after Ankita and Munawar gave her some wise advice.

Apart from Isha Malviya, others hid their relationship status inside Bigg Boss's house.

It was said that Arhaan Khan hid his relationship and kid from Rashami Desai. Arhaan had denied all claims.

Rubina-Abhinav pretended everything was fine between them when they tested each other and were on the verge of divorce. They are now expecting their first child.

Prabhas Chhabra was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri but denied it. He grew closer to Mahira Sharma in the house.

Rakhi Sawant claimed that she was married to Ritesh. They announced separation. It was said that the whole thing was a publicity stunt.

Bandgee Kalra reportedly already had a boyfriend but fell in love with Puneesh.

Priyank Sharma started bonding with Benafsha while he was in a relationship with Divya Aggarwal. Priyank claimed he broke up with her before entering Bigg Boss.

Manveer Gurjar got backlash for hiding his marital status. He cleared the air later saying he was married but his wife had left him after their marriage in 2014. He did not lie per se. 

Pavitra Punia's estranged flame Sumit claimed that he and the actress were married already. Summit levelled cheating allegations on Pavitra too. 

