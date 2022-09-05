Have a look at these celebs and their dance partners in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa who had sizzling chemistry togetherSource: Bollywood
Lauren had Punit as her choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While both of them had a hot chemistry together, there were speculations of them dating each otherSource: Bollywood
2nd Runner’s up of season 3, Karan Singh Grover was often seen with his dance partner Nicole Alvares. There were reports of both being in a relationshipSource: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Parul Chauhan was one of the contestants in the earlier seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was linked up with her choreographer Deepak Singh. However she later denied the relationshipSource: Bollywood
Salman and Yana made one sizzling duo on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s stage. Their relationship was evident not only on Jhalak but many other events as wellSource: Bollywood
This contestant-choreographer duo were linked up in the first season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Pooja and Hanif later went on to do another dance show Nach Baliye as a coupleSource: Bollywood
Luck by Chance actress Isha Sharvani was one of the best dancers during her season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. But that wasn’t the reason of her popularity, rather it was her link up with Salman Yusuf Khan, her choreographerSource: Bollywood
