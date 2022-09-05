Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: celebs who were linked with their dance partners

Have a look at these celebs and their dance partners in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa who had sizzling chemistry together

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Punit Pathak and Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren had Punit as her choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While both of them had a hot chemistry together, there were speculations of them dating each other

Source: Bollywood

Karan Singh Grover and Nicole Alvares

2nd Runner’s up of season 3, Karan Singh Grover was often seen with his dance partner Nicole Alvares. There were reports of both being in a relationship

Source: Bollywood

Parul Chauhan and Deepak Singh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Parul Chauhan was one of the contestants in the earlier seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was linked up with her choreographer Deepak Singh. However she later denied the relationship

Source: Bollywood

Yana Gupta and Salman Yusuf Khan

Salman and Yana made one sizzling duo on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s stage. Their relationship was evident not only on Jhalak but many other events as well

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Bedi and Hanif Hilal

This contestant-choreographer duo were linked up in the first season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Pooja and Hanif later went on to do another dance show Nach Baliye as a couple

Source: Bollywood

Salman Yusuf Khan and Isha Sharvani

Luck by Chance actress Isha Sharvani was one of the best dancers during her season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. But that wasn’t the reason of her popularity, rather it was her link up with Salman Yusuf Khan, her choreographer

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s most adorable couple moments

 Find Out More