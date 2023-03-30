Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a look at past winners and what they are doing now

Khatron Ke Khiladi is set for season 13 but before that take a look at all the winners of the reality stunt show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023
She was the first winner of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is far away from the entertainment industry and enjoying her married life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She bagged the winning title of the 2nd season. Being a popular singer she is currently away from the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
He won season 3 and is currently playing the lead role in the TV daily soal Radha Mohan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She won season 4 of KKK and is presently away from the glamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He won season 4 and is currently working in daily soap SanjogSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashish won the winner title of season 6 and is now working on web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla who passed away in 2021 won season 7 of Khatron Ke KhiladiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He won KKK 8 and will be next seen in web series Tooth Pari: When Love BitesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Punit Pathak won KKK 9 and is a renowned dancer in the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna won season 10 of KKK and she recently appeared in the web show Hush alongside Juhi ChawlaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma won the spin-off season in 2020. She recently played a cameo in Tere Ishq Mein GhayalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Bijlani became the winner of season 11. He currently plays the lead role in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein GhayalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tushar Kalia won the last season and tied the knot earlier this yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
