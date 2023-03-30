Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a look at past winners and what they are doing now

Khatron Ke Khiladi is set for season 13 but before that take a look at all the winners of the reality stunt show.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Nethra Raghuraman

She was the first winner of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is far away from the entertainment industry and enjoying her married life.

Anushka Manchanda

She bagged the winning title of the 2nd season. Being a popular singer she is currently away from the industry

Shabir Ahluwalia

He won season 3 and is currently playing the lead role in the TV daily soal Radha Mohan.

Aarti Chhabria

She won season 4 of KKK and is presently away from the glam

Rajneesh Duggal

He won season 4 and is currently working in daily soap Sanjog

Ashish Chaudhary

Ashish won the winner title of season 6 and is now working on web series.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla who passed away in 2021 won season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Shantanu Maheshwari

He won KKK 8 and will be next seen in web series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak won KKK 9 and is a renowned dancer in the industry

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna won season 10 of KKK and she recently appeared in the web show Hush alongside Juhi Chawla

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma won the spin-off season in 2020. She recently played a cameo in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani became the winner of season 11. He currently plays the lead role in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia won the last season and tied the knot earlier this year

