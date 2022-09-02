Sidharth Shukla’s link ups over the years

Sidharth Shukla’s name was linked up with multiple women over the years. Have a look who they were

Smita Bansal

While Sidharth Shukla was a part of Balika Vadhu, his name was linked up with his onscreen mother in law played by Smita Bansal. However both of them denied the relationship

Rashami Desai

Rashami and Sidharth were a part of a TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. During the show, Rashami and Sidharth shared great chemistry sparking rumours

Aarti Singh

There were news that Sidharth and Aarti were in a relationship. Arti is comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek’s sister

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra’s name was once linked up with Sidharth Shukla. They both had a great bond

Shefali Jariwala

Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala were the two names taken together during their initial years as actors

Drashti Dhami

While both the actors were contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Drashti and Sidharth shared a good bond with each other

Akanksha Puri

Mika di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri had once dated Sidharth Shukla

