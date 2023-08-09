Before Urfi Javed designs clothes for Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists; a look at her Top 10 whackiest looks ever

Urfi Javed is going to design outfits for Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Screw You

Urfi Javed's latest outfit was an ode to 'Screw You' attitude.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shield It

Urfi has an unique way to keep herself protected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With Buffalo Horns

Only Urfi can pull off an outfit like this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Photo gallery

Urfi Javed being all goofy in photo dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower it up

Floral prints are passé, use real flowers to make a dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That's dangerous

Who thought blades could be used to make a dress?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cage dress

Urfi Javed truly knows how to be OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rope it up

Urfi Javed made an outfit of ropes. We ain't surprise!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phone top

When Urfi used mobile phones to make it into a sexy top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Body painting

Urfi's yet another experiment with fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

