Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, THESE celebs were ousted from popular TV shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Shehzada Dhami has been ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for his unprofessional behaviour. The makers shared an official statement last evening.
Shehzada reportedly threw tantrums on the set which made crew members' live difficult. He allegedly demanded to be called 'sir'.
It seems Pratiksha Honmukhe, a debutante in YRKKH, followed Shehzada's suit. The actors were also shown the door.
It is said that she and Shehzada both threw tantrums. Moreover, the makers felt that she could not strike a chord with the audience as Ruhi.
As per reports, Ankita Lokhande was shown the door in 2011 by the makers of Comedy Circus.
Gia Manek was shown the door from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya for her unprofessional behaviour. The actress reportedly signed a dance show which led to her ouster.
Karan Sharma reportedly did not want to share a make-up room during Karn Sangini. Hence, he was shown the door by the makers.
Karan Singh Grover was also ousted from TV shows as per reports. It was said he was quite unprofessional.
Kushal Tandon was made to exit Bigg Boss 7 after his violent behaviour.
As per reports, Paras Kalnawat was also ousted from Anupamaa. The actor said he did not want to just stand in the frame and do nothing and went on to participate in a dance show.
It is said that Pearl V Puri was kicked out of the TV show Sasu Maa because of his unprofessional behaviour.
As per reports, Rishabh Sinha was shown the door by the makers of Qubool Hai for breaching the contract.
It is said that Sidharth Shukla was also shown the door by the makers of Dil Se Dil Tak.
As per reports, Sonarika Bhadoria wanted a hike in her fees during Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, instead the makers gave her a termination notice.
