Best ever Shah Rukh Khan moments on Koffee with Karan
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
When asked for Salman Khan’s biopic title, SRK had a hilarious suggestion. He said, “Kal Ho Na Ho, Meri Phir Bhi Chalegi”.
Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh whether he’ll give a nude pose for a billion dollars or not to which he immediately replied, “For much less”.
In a cool banter SRK teased his co-star Alia Bhatt and said if he’ll ever wake up as Alia the first thing he’ll do is read the newspaper.
While giving steamy replies he once said that his chances of waking up as Karan Johar are less, but waking up next to him are more.
On being asked the name of an Indian film that he wished he wouldn’t have done, Shah teased KJo and said, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.
King Khan went savage on the Koffee couch when Karan asked him whether he considered himself the best actor in the country to which his response was, “In the world”.
Dissing is one of his qualities and he proved it by telling Karan Johar to make cool films.
