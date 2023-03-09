Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shubhangi Atre divorces husband after 19 years; top details

Shubhangi Atre who is best known for her serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has separated from her husband. Here's everything you need to know about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Shubhangi Atre separated

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi who is best known for essaying Angoori bhabi has been separated from her husband Piyush Poorey.

Forever is a lie

The actress was with her husband for 19 years.

Separation reason

The diva revealed that they tried their best to restore their relationship but it failed.

Living separately

The actress revealed that she and her husband have been staying separate for more than a year.

Strong marriage foundation

Things did not work out despite the pair giving each other the required space.

Not easy

For the actress, it was not easy to make this decision as family has been her top concern.

Separation impact

Shubhangi revealed that divorce in the long term has an impact on mental and emotional health as well.

Cordial

Shubhangi will maintain a cordial bond for the sake of her 18-year-old daughter.

No impact

Shubhangi allows her daughter Ashi to meet Piyush on Sundays as separation should not impact her.

Loved

The diva feels that her child needs the love of both her parents.

