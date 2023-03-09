Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shubhangi Atre divorces husband after 19 years; top details

Shubhangi Atre who is best known for her serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has separated from her husband. Here's everything you need to know about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi who is best known for essaying Angoori bhabi has been separated from her husband Piyush Poorey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was with her husband for 19 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva revealed that they tried their best to restore their relationship but it failed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress revealed that she and her husband have been staying separate for more than a year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Things did not work out despite the pair giving each other the required space.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the actress, it was not easy to make this decision as family has been her top concern.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubhangi revealed that divorce in the long term has an impact on mental and emotional health as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubhangi will maintain a cordial bond for the sake of her 18-year-old daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubhangi allows her daughter Ashi to meet Piyush on Sundays as separation should not impact her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva feels that her child needs the love of both her parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
