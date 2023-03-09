Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shubhangi Atre divorces husband after 19 years; top details

Shubhangi Atre who is best known for her serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has separated from her husband. Here's everything you need to know about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023