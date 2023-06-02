TOP 12 TV celebs who made a fortune from reality shows

Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Rithvik Dhanjani and more: TOP 12 TV celebs who made millions by just working in the reality TV space

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Queen Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh made Rs 20-24 lakh per week on TKSS. She got Rs 32 lakh per episode on Nach Baliye

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is also the co-producer of Entertainment Ki Raat

Pratik Sehajpal

With a string of reality shows under his belt, Pratik Sehajpal has built his own legion of fans

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali is also highly paid in the non-fiction space as a host

Aditya Narayan

He is one of the highest paid anchors in the reality show space

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani makes a staggering sum just as an host for reality shows

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has only been seen on non-fiction shows for a while

Prince Narula

Prince Narula is the undisputed king of reality shows and rightly so

Nikki Tamboli

Post Bigg Boss 14, all of Nikki Tamboli's TV appearances are on reality shows

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is also now only seen on non-fiction shows

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati has made his career working on reality shows

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik has been away from the fiction space after Shakti. She is a now a reality show queen.

