Bharti's world

The comedian loves to pose with her bundle of joy who is very camera friendly.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Bharti Singh's Golla looks adorable

Bharti Singh and her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa had made a YouTube video to reveal the face of Golla.

Mummy-baby together

This snap was taken when Golla was ready to meet his grandmother. The real name of Gola is Laksh.

Bharti enjoying being a mom

The actress had captioned the post as, "Golla aur uski mummy". The monochrome snap is all things cute.

What a painting

Bharti received this painting as a gift where her son is dressed as Lord Krishna and she is the mother.

Posers

Bharti was seen wearing a school uniform and posing with her little munchkin in front of the paps.

Cuties

Bharti also mentioned jokingly that her Golla loves to drink chai and pose for the camera.

