Bigg Boss 13 star Sidharth Shukla's love life, dating history before Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla has been into many relationships before he met Shehnaaz Gill.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in Bigg Boss 13.

SidNaaz forever!

They were loved as SidNaaz on the show. Apparently, the two were supposed to get married but we lost Sidharth in 2021.

Rashami Desai

Sidharth dated Rashami when they worked together for Dil Se Dil Tak.

Pavitra Punia

Sidharth was also in a relationship with Pavitra Punia in the past.

Shefali Jariwali

Shefali Jariwala also dated Sidharth in the past.

Smita Bansal

There were rumours about Sidharth dating his Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal.

Arti Singh

Sidharth Shukla was reportedly dating Arti Singh.

Drashti Dhami

Sidharth was also linked with actress Drashti Dhami.

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha was dating Paras Chhabra but before him she was with Sidharth.

A decent man

While has been in many relationship, the actor never disrespected any of them. Even the ladies respected him a lot.

Thanks For Reading!

