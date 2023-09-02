Bigg Boss 13 star Sidharth Shukla's love life, dating history before Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla has been into many relationships before he met Shehnaaz Gill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in Bigg Boss 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were loved as SidNaaz on the show. Apparently, the two were supposed to get married but we lost Sidharth in 2021.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth dated Rashami when they worked together for Dil Se Dil Tak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth was also in a relationship with Pavitra Punia in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Jariwala also dated Sidharth in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours about Sidharth dating his Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla was reportedly dating Arti Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth was also linked with actress Drashti Dhami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha was dating Paras Chhabra but before him she was with Sidharth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While has been in many relationship, the actor never disrespected any of them. Even the ladies respected him a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
