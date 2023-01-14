Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik promotes his new song Chota Bhaijaan, impresses paps with his energy and excitement

Abdu Rozik has made his first public appearance post exiting Bigg Boss 16. He was seen crooning his song, Chota Bhaijaan. Take a look at his photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
Abdu's latest clip has surfaced online where he is crooning his song named Chota Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu sang his favourite line from his song Chota Bhaijaan which is,"Swagat nahi karoge hamara''.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singer was seen in his natural spirit promoting his song Chota Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post exiting Bigg Boss 16 house, this is Abdu's first public appearance which was captured by paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone was seen cheering for Abdu as he crooned his song. His fans hooted for him with enthusiasm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singer was seen wearing a black jacket with a white T-shirt. He was also seen wearing a watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A few of his fans took to the comment section of the clip to write that he sings better than MC Stan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His fans also commented that after listening to his song they feel positive and get positive vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One may not see him in the Bigg Boss 16 house, but he shall be seen in The Maniesh Paul Podcast show, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the unversed, Abdu has left the house of Bigg Boss 16 and has left his fans and co-contestants from the house heartbroken.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!