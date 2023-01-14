Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik promotes his new song Chota Bhaijaan, impresses paps with his energy and excitement

Abdu Rozik has made his first public appearance post exiting Bigg Boss 16. He was seen crooning his song, Chota Bhaijaan. Take a look at his photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee

Abdu Rozik knows to please his fans

Abdu's latest clip has surfaced online where he is crooning his song named Chota Bhaijaan.

Abdu's happy moments captured by paps

Abdu sang his favourite line from his song Chota Bhaijaan which is,"Swagat nahi karoge hamara''.

Abdu's fans were stunned by his singing

The singer was seen in his natural spirit promoting his song Chota Bhaijaan.

First public appearance

Post exiting Bigg Boss 16 house, this is Abdu's first public appearance which was captured by paps.

Abdu's unmatched energy level

Everyone was seen cheering for Abdu as he crooned his song. His fans hooted for him with enthusiasm.

Abdu's fashion game

The singer was seen wearing a black jacket with a white T-shirt. He was also seen wearing a watch.

Abdu's fans compare him with MC Stan

A few of his fans took to the comment section of the clip to write that he sings better than MC Stan.

Abdu's confidence level

His fans also commented that after listening to his song they feel positive and get positive vibes.

Abdu's work front

One may not see him in the Bigg Boss 16 house, but he shall be seen in The Maniesh Paul Podcast show, reportedly.

Goodbye to Bigg Boss 16

For the unversed, Abdu has left the house of Bigg Boss 16 and has left his fans and co-contestants from the house heartbroken.

