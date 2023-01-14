Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's best moments on Salman Khan show

In a piece of sad news, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik will be exiting the house. We take a look at his sweetest moments in the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
All the housemates are broken as Abdu Rozik one of the most loved contestants will be leaving Bigg Boss 16.
Abdu aka Chota Bhaijaan has left everyone in tears. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are shocked by his exit and are most affected.
Tina was crying profusely as she said that Abdu was there for her in all her good and bad times in the Bigg Boss 16 show.
Shiv used to call Abdu his little brother and had sensed Abdu's fate even before Bigg Boss announced that the singer was quitting the show.
The Kazakhstan singer used to sing songs in the market to earn for his family.
The singer revealed that he knew that he would never grow tall. Due to lack of financial support, his illness also could never get treated.
Abdu had a good bond with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house.
The Bigg Boss 16 contestants would surely miss Abdu.
The 19-year-old was born in Tajikistan and came from a family of gardeners.
Abdu was close to Tina Datta and is also known for all his music videos globally.
