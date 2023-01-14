Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's best moments on Salman Khan show

In a piece of sad news, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik will be exiting the house. We take a look at his sweetest moments in the Bigg Boss house.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023

Saddest time in Bigg Boss 16

All the housemates are broken as Abdu Rozik one of the most loved contestants will be leaving Bigg Boss 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare, MC Stan affected

Abdu aka Chota Bhaijaan has left everyone in tears. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are shocked by his exit and are most affected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Tina Datta revealed Abdu was always there for him

Tina was crying profusely as she said that Abdu was there for her in all her good and bad times in the Bigg Boss 16 show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Abdu created a place in Shiv Thakare's heart

Shiv used to call Abdu his little brother and had sensed Abdu's fate even before Bigg Boss announced that the singer was quitting the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Abdu had shared his life story in the Bigg Boss 16 house

The Kazakhstan singer used to sing songs in the market to earn for his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Abdu spoke about his illness in Bigg Boss 16 house

The singer revealed that he knew that he would never grow tall. Due to lack of financial support, his illness also could never get treated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu's closest bond

Abdu had a good bond with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu will be missed

The Bigg Boss 16 contestants would surely miss Abdu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who is Abdu Rozik

The 19-year-old was born in Tajikistan and came from a family of gardeners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik's fame

Abdu was close to Tina Datta and is also known for all his music videos globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses' gym looks

 

 Find Out More