Bigg Boss 16: All the celebs who turned heads at Farah Khan's house party

Farah Khan threw a party at her home for celebrating the victory of MC Stan. It was called the Bigg Boss bash. Here's what happened.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023
Farah Khan hosted party at her home for the Bigg Boss contestants and it was called as the Bigg Boss bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her fans called her the real winner and she was seen wearing a cute pink coloured dress in the party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most stylish singer was seen making a stunning entry in the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had dedicated a sweet post for Farah Khan on her social media handle and called the choreographer 'pyaari'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen striking a cute pose with Archana Gautam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were seen grooving to the Bigg Boss anthem of this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was also seen making a sexy entry at the party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with Shalin, a lot of other Bollywood stars like Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Pandey were also seen at the party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture will surely remind you of Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The winner of Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan was seen singing the anthem Mandli Rocks for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!