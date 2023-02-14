Bigg Boss 16: All the celebs who turned heads at Farah Khan's house party

Farah Khan threw a party at her home for celebrating the victory of MC Stan. It was called the Bigg Boss bash. Here's what happened.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

"Party of the year"

Farah Khan hosted party at her home for the Bigg Boss contestants and it was called as the Bigg Boss bash.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Her fans called her the real winner and she was seen wearing a cute pink coloured dress in the party.

Abdu Rozik

The most stylish singer was seen making a stunning entry in the Bigg Boss house.

Archana Gautam

She had dedicated a sweet post for Farah Khan on her social media handle and called the choreographer 'pyaari'.

Sreejita De

She was seen striking a cute pose with Archana Gautam.

Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia groove

They were seen grooving to the Bigg Boss anthem of this year.

Soundarya Sharma

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was also seen making a sexy entry at the party.

Shalin Bhanot

Along with Shalin, a lot of other Bollywood stars like Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Pandey were also seen at the party.

Nostalgia

This picture will surely remind you of Bigg Boss 16.

'Mandli Rocks'

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan was seen singing the anthem Mandli Rocks for the first time.

