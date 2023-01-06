Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer and more most dramebaaz contestants on the show

Bigg Boss 16 is filled with a lot of drama and entertainment all because of Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer and many other contestants. Here, take a look at the entire list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 06, 2023

Archana Gautam

Archana had an argument with Tina Datta lately and said that Tina steals money from her boyfriends. Archana is surely all things dramatic.

Abdu Rozik

The singer once lashed out at Archana and called her stupid. He also claimed that Archana is not fit to be in the Bigg Boss house.

Sumbul Touqeer

She lashed out at Sajjid Khan and had ranted to him when he discussed about her dad's second marriage.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

She has often called Shalin Bhanot selfish and has said that he should only throw tantrums in front of Tina Datta and not her.

Shalin Bhanot

The actor challenged Salman Khan and told her to not go hard on Tina Datta. He gets schooled by Salman for his comment.

Sajid Khan

He was the main reason behind Archana Gautam and MC Stan's fight. Sajid had provoked MC Stan to slap Archana.

MC Stan

He acted childish and wanted a voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss house post he got into an ugly fight with Archana Gautam.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

She was seen being rebellious with Tina Datta who questioned her for not cleaning the kitchen. Nimrit ignored her concern.

Tina Datta

She was seen fighting with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over a dirty kitchen and the fact that it was not cleaned properly.

Soundarya Sharma

She discussed with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over Shalin Bhanot's comment of calling her and Archana Gautam lesbians and created a full scene.

