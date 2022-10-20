Top 10 outfits from Tina Datta's wardrobe

Tina Datta is one of the hottest TV bahus we have in the industry. And she is a fashionista as well!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Boss lady! 

A red hot pantsuit with animal print innerwear, can there be anything hotter? Business yet casual. 

Source: Bollywood

Simpleton 

If you want to keep it simple yet make an impression. Nothing but subtly attracts.

Source: Bollywood

Diwali Party 

When you have to attend a very glam Diwali bash thrown by your friend and opt for traditional. 

Source: Bollywood

Party animal 

If you wanna a night out, opt for a unique colour latex dress. 

Source: Bollywood

Haldi fun

It's also the wedding season so, for the Haldi function, you can wear a floor-length kurta with a palazzo. 

Source: Bollywood

Flaunt that toned leg

You must have an outfit that has a thigh-high slit or else how will you flaunt your toned legs? 

Source: Bollywood

A Wedding 

When it's your BFFs wedding and you wanna look like a Patakha, go for a designer saree.

Source: Bollywood

Short dress

When going on all girl's trip, how about this one from Tina's wardrobe? 

Source: Bollywood

Chic 

When you wanna dish out the girl-next-door vibes. 

Source: Bollywood

Abstract yogini 

Hot yoga gear with artistic touch is always stunning! 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

