Tina Datta is one of the hottest TV bahus we have in the industry. And she is a fashionista as well!Source: Bollywood
A red hot pantsuit with animal print innerwear, can there be anything hotter? Business yet casual.Source: Bollywood
If you want to keep it simple yet make an impression. Nothing but subtly attracts.Source: Bollywood
When you have to attend a very glam Diwali bash thrown by your friend and opt for traditional.Source: Bollywood
If you wanna a night out, opt for a unique colour latex dress.Source: Bollywood
It's also the wedding season so, for the Haldi function, you can wear a floor-length kurta with a palazzo.Source: Bollywood
You must have an outfit that has a thigh-high slit or else how will you flaunt your toned legs?Source: Bollywood
When it's your BFFs wedding and you wanna look like a Patakha, go for a designer saree.Source: Bollywood
When going on all girl's trip, how about this one from Tina's wardrobe?Source: Bollywood
When you wanna dish out the girl-next-door vibes.Source: Bollywood
Hot yoga gear with artistic touch is always stunning!Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!