Bigg Boss 16: Check ugliest fights of the season

There have been many contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house who have had an ugly spat with one another. Check out the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
In the kitchen, their spat began over tea. They threw utensils at one another and Archana also threw boiling water at Vikkas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka accused Shiv of misrepresenting other participants in the Bigg Boss show and also cursed him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana was seen sleeping at an odd hour. Nimrit who was the captain of the house decided to wake Archana who taunted her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit never liked Shiv and used to get irritated at him. Shiv had told her to take care of her attitude.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana calls Shalin a diplomat. Shalin tells Archana if she is scared of him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Bigg Boss house, Tina had once claimed that Shalin had tried to hurt her by throwing a lighter at her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heated argument had taken place between the two which provoked MC Stan to slap Archana post-Sajid provoked her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo had a fight in the Bigg Boss house as they were going through trust issues and decided to be friends in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka had revealed once that her bond with Ankit in the Bigg Boss house had taken a toll on her mental health.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their fight had turned so ugly that Sajid was about to charge at Priyanka but was intervened by housemates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
