Unknown facts about Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig’s game is all set to unfold in Bigg Boss 16, but before that know more about him

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywood

In the TV industry

Gautam is active in the TV industry since 2016. He started his career with TV show Naamkarann

Married

Gautam is married to Richa Gera who is sister of famous TV actor Ankit Gera

TV shows

He has worked in multiple TV shows like Ishq Subhanallah, Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka and was recently seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Phobias

Gautam is scared of trains and has never travelled in one

Educational qualifications

Gautam did his schooling from Guru Harkrishan Public School, New Delhi. He has a master's degree in Human Resources

Zodiac sign

Gautam is a Libra. His birthday falls on 27th September

Bigg Boss 16

It will be interesting to watch how Gautam survives in the Bigg Boss 16 house

