Gautam Vig’s game is all set to unfold in Bigg Boss 16, but before that know more about himSource: Bollywood
Gautam is active in the TV industry since 2016. He started his career with TV show NaamkarannSource: Bollywood
Gautam is married to Richa Gera who is sister of famous TV actor Ankit GeraSource: Bollywood
He has worked in multiple TV shows like Ishq Subhanallah, Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka and was recently seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2Source: Bollywood
Gautam is scared of trains and has never travelled in oneSource: Bollywood
Gautam did his schooling from Guru Harkrishan Public School, New Delhi. He has a master's degree in Human ResourcesSource: Bollywood
Gautam is a Libra. His birthday falls on 27th SeptemberSource: Bollywood
It will be interesting to watch how Gautam survives in the Bigg Boss 16 houseSource: Bollywood
